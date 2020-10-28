Markets Rand and bonds extend earlier losses as Mboweni tables medium-term budget Mboweni said the debt to GDP ratio is expected to increase over the next few years reaching 95% in the 2025/2026 fiscal year BL PREMIUM

The rand extended losses on Wednesday afternoon as finance minister Tito Mboweni began the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) before parliament.

At the start of Mboweni’s speech at 2pm, the rand had weakened 0.75% to R16.3239/$. By 2.28pm, it had weakened 1.45% to R16.4389/$, 0.88% to R19.2663/€ and 0.65% to R21.2575/£.