Rand and bonds extend earlier losses as Mboweni tables medium-term budget
Mboweni said the debt to GDP ratio is expected to increase over the next few years reaching 95% in the 2025/2026 fiscal year
28 October 2020 - 14:38
UPDATED 28 October 2020 - 14:50
The rand extended losses on Wednesday afternoon as finance minister Tito Mboweni began the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) before parliament.
At the start of Mboweni’s speech at 2pm, the rand had weakened 0.75% to R16.3239/$. By 2.28pm, it had weakened 1.45% to R16.4389/$, 0.88% to R19.2663/€ and 0.65% to R21.2575/£.
