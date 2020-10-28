National

WATCH: Tito Mboweni presents medium-term budget

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is due to present the 2020 medium-term budget policy statement to parliament

28 October 2020 - 13:44
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is expected to present the 2020 medium-term budget policy statement to parliament on Wednesday.

It follows a strict Covid-19 lockdown, which came in the middle of a recession. Amid concern about a debt crisis and pressure to get the economy back on track, Mboweni faces a difficult balancing act.

Watch the address live, below:

