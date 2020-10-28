National / Education Treasury proposes review of tertiary education funding The health department is also compelled to help fund SAA and will see R694m shifted out of its budget allocation for the current financial year BL PREMIUM

The Treasury is proposing a review of the financial support provided to students in tertiary education, as it seeks to rein in expenditure and stabilise debt.

The sector is already facing deep cuts to infrastructure spending, announced in the February budget, but this is the first time government has signalled a possible change to the funding provided to students from poor and working class households.