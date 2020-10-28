Treasury proposes review of tertiary education funding
The health department is also compelled to help fund SAA and will see R694m shifted out of its budget allocation for the current financial year
28 October 2020 - 14:07
The Treasury is proposing a review of the financial support provided to students in tertiary education, as it seeks to rein in expenditure and stabilise debt.
The sector is already facing deep cuts to infrastructure spending, announced in the February budget, but this is the first time government has signalled a possible change to the funding provided to students from poor and working class households.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now