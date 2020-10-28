Government has bold plan to freeze public-sector wages
The move is likely to heighten tension with unions, which are already fighting to overturn government’s decision not to implement fully a three-year agreement
28 October 2020 - 14:05
The government is planning to freeze wages for civil servants for the next three years, as it seeks to reduce the budget deficit and rein in debt.
The move is likely to heighten tension with public sector unions, which are already fighting a legal battle to try to overturn the government’s decision not to implement the final part of the three-year 2018 wage agreement.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now