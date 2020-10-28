National Government has bold plan to freeze public-sector wages The move is likely to heighten tension with unions, which are already fighting to overturn government’s decision not to implement fully a three-year agreement BL PREMIUM

The government is planning to freeze wages for civil servants for the next three years, as it seeks to reduce the budget deficit and rein in debt.

The move is likely to heighten tension with public sector unions, which are already fighting a legal battle to try to overturn the government’s decision not to implement the final part of the three-year 2018 wage agreement.