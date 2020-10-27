Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Government and labour still poles apart ahead of key MTBPS

Michael Avery talks to a panel ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement

27 October 2020 - 15:06 Business Day TV
Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

For every R10 of government expenditure, more than R3 is spent on transfers, about R3 on public servant salaries and R1 on debt. The remaining R3 is supposed to cover goods, services and infrastructure. Transferring money from the wage bill to infrastructure is what the president’s economic advisory council suggests, but will this be politically feasible ahead of the municipal elections in 2021?

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Miriam Altman, director of Altman Advisory, and National Planning Commissioner; Martin Kingston, chair of the steering committee of Business for SA (B4SA); Matthew Parks, parliamentary co-ordinator for union federation Cosatu; and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex, ahead of Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement.

WATCH: What to expect from the medium-term budget​

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about what to expect from the medium-term budget policy statement
Economy
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Covid chaos could mean Mboweni’s budget promises aren’t worth the paper they are written on

It will be hard to take finance minister’s word on GDP, the deficit and borrowing when he presents the medium-term budget
Opinion
1 day ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Three things to watch in Tito’s Covid-19 mini budget

Three main issues stand out: the credibility of the debt consolidation path; the treatment of state-owned enterprises; and the detail about Operation ...
Opinion
11 hours ago

Deeper debt trap looms as all eyes turn to Tito

Budget will reveal if the savings needed to stabilise debt burden can be achieved
Business
2 days ago

Rand weakens ahead of MTBPS later in the week

Investors are hoping for more detail and direction from finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget policy statement
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
IDC earmarks a role in SA’s recovery plan
Economy
2.
WATCH: What to expect from the medium-term budget​
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Finance minister Tito ...
Economy
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Treasury between a rock and a hard ...
Economy
5.
Recovery plan will be tested by Tito Mboweni’s ...
Economy

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Treasury between a rock and a hard place with MTBPS

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Finance minister Tito Mboweni in the spotlight

Economy

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Mboweni has a tough task on his hands

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.