National This is how deeply spending will be cut in departments and municipalities There will be cuts across national departments amounting to about R7bn, as a contribution to funding the implementation of SAA’s rescue plan BL PREMIUM

National government departments will be hardest hit by deep spending cuts as the state moves to drastically cut back expenditure to clawback fiscal stability.

Provincial and municipal governments will also face multiple pressures over the medium term as the government reduces expenditure growth, according to the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), tabled in parliament on Wednesday by finance minister Tito Mboweni. The statement signals a R300bn cut in government expenditure over the next three years.