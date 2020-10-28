This is how deeply spending will be cut in departments and municipalities
There will be cuts across national departments amounting to about R7bn, as a contribution to funding the implementation of SAA’s rescue plan
28 October 2020 - 14:31
National government departments will be hardest hit by deep spending cuts as the state moves to drastically cut back expenditure to clawback fiscal stability.
Provincial and municipal governments will also face multiple pressures over the medium term as the government reduces expenditure growth, according to the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), tabled in parliament on Wednesday by finance minister Tito Mboweni. The statement signals a R300bn cut in government expenditure over the next three years.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now