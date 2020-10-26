News Leader
WATCH: What to expect from the medium-term budget
Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about what to expect from the medium-term budget policy statement
26 October 2020 - 07:13
Economists and the business community have been vocal on what they would like to see in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.
Business Day TV spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman about his expectations.
