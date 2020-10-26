Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What to expect from the medium-term budget​

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about what to expect from the medium-term budget policy statement

26 October 2020 - 07:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR CORREIA
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR CORREIA

Economists and the business community have been vocal on what they would like to see in  finance minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

Business Day TV spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman about his expectations.

JOHN DLUDLU: Dear minister Mboweni, about that budget deficit ...

The time is right to finally tackle inequality and poverty for good
Opinion
5 days ago

Rand muted as investors await more direction on US stimulus

Locally, investors are  shifting focus to the medium-term budget policy statement
Markets
2 days ago

Alan Winde must address the real issues affecting the Western Cape’s economy

What happened to the DA’s R1bn-plus budget for the safety plan? Where are the 1,000 law enforcement officers that were promised as part of the plan?
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: A debt-to-GDP ratio from hell

Presidential advisers’ plan may be bold but it’s not sensible
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Finance minister Tito ...
Economy
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Treasury between a rock and a hard ...
Economy
3.
PODCAST | Marcia Mayaba wants more women in ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: SMEs versus start-ups
Economy
5.
WATCH: How Sub-Saharan Africa is set for its ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.