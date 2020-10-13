Economy Contraction in mining production eases in August Economists are cautious about the recovery that will be challenged by long-standing local issues, such as power supply BL PREMIUM

The pace of contraction in annual mining production eased off in August as both the local and global economy opened up further, hinting that the industry may be one of the first to regain some of the ground lost to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

But economists warn that the recovery is likely to come up against the long-standing structural issues that plagued mining before the pandemic, including uncertainty over electricity supply and tariff increases.