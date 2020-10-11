ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Slow economic recovery expected from data
11 October 2020 - 16:18
Production and consumption data due out in the first half of the week is likely to show that the national economy continued to recover slowly and steadily from its Covid-induced second quarter collapse, though activity is still far short of pre-crisis levels.
But the markets will be on tenterhooks for the next big read of the labour market coming out on Thursday in the form of Stats SA’s second-quarter employment statistics survey of firms, as opposed to the quarterly labour force survey which focuses on households.
