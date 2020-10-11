Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Slow economic recovery expected from data BL PREMIUM

Production and consumption data due out in the first half of the week is likely to show that the national economy continued to recover slowly and steadily from its Covid-induced second quarter collapse, though activity is still far short of pre-crisis levels.

But the markets will be on tenterhooks for the next big read of the labour market coming out on Thursday in the form of Stats SA’s second-quarter employment statistics survey of firms, as opposed to the quarterly labour force survey which focuses on households.