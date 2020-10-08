News Leader
WATCH: Can the mining sector help to spur growth?
Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter talks to Business Day TV about the mining sector
08 October 2020 - 07:33
The eighth Joburg Indaba is under way and comes as the government pins its hopes on the mining sector to reignite economic growth.
Business Day TV spoke to Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter for his take on the industry’s prospects.
