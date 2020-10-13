News Leader
WATCH: Why factory output has declined further
Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the latest factory output data
13 October 2020 - 09:21
Factory output contracted by 10.8% in August, according to Stats SA, marking the 15th month of decline.
The data stands in stark contrast to Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI), which jumped to a 21-year high in September.
Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the disconnect between the two data points.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.