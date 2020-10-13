Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why factory output has declined further

Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the latest factory output data

13 October 2020 - 09:21 Business Day TV
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Factory output contracted by 10.8% in August, according to Stats SA, marking the 15th month of decline.

The data stands in stark contrast to Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI), which jumped to a 21-year high in September.

Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the disconnect between the two data points.

Factory slump shows long road to recovery

Manufacturing production fell 10.8% in August from the year before,  Stats SA data shows
