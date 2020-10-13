National DA to track implementation of economic reform The opposition party says the new tracker’s primary purpose will be to act as a progress assessment tool for economic reform BL PREMIUM

The DA has introduced an economic reform tracker to hold president Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for his economic structural reform plans.

Ramaphosa is due to address a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on Thursday to announce the government’s economic reform plan, which has been in the making for several months.