DA to track implementation of economic reform
The opposition party says the new tracker’s primary purpose will be to act as a progress assessment tool for economic reform
13 October 2020 - 15:12
The DA has introduced an economic reform tracker to hold president Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for his economic structural reform plans.
Ramaphosa is due to address a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on Thursday to announce the government’s economic reform plan, which has been in the making for several months.
