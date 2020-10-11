EXCLUSIVE: Ferroalloy industry stares into the abyss
‘Without bridging this gap with support of the government ... there will be no smelter remaining in SA in two to three years’
11 October 2020 - 18:25
SA’s ferroalloy industry, once the leading source of steelmaking ingredients, is on its knees and could be destroyed in the next four years due to state-imposed electricity tariffs.
SA was the leading source of ferrochrome a decade ago, but now it is in second place behind China, which relies heavily on chrome ore from SA. The same applies to ferromanganese, with China and other regions relying heavily on ore from SA rather than a steel mill-ready product.
