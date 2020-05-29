Economy

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Covid-19’s impact has yet to play out

Refilwe Moloto, an economic and strategic advisor at Ambassador Advisory, has a positive outlook for SA as it moves into level 3 of the lockdown

29 May 2020 - 16:35 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/ONYPIX

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight,we look at the week’s top economic news as the country gets ready to enter level 3 of the national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Refilwe Moloto, an economic and strategic advisor at Ambassador Advisory.

The country is set to enter level 3 from Monday, June 1 2020.

Join the discussion: 

The conversation begins by considering what that move could mean for the economy as about 8-million people are expected go back to work. Moloto says even as the economy opens up, it will be hard for business to go back to normal given the rise in unemployment and reduced incomes during the lockdown.

These factors may affect supply and demand for goods in the local economy.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Even in export market, demand has become subdued around the world, which does not bode well for producers, and nor does the restriction of goods and travel beyond the country’s borders.

Moloto then highlights some new economic data, such as the producer inflation numbers and consumer confidence, which is negative at the moment.

The regular release of economic data has been made difficult by the Covid-19 crisis.

Moloto ends by saying her outlook for SA is now more positive for the rest of the year, pointing to the resilience of the local economy over the lockdown and uptick in activity when the country moved from level 5 to 4 as positive signs.

The discussion also touches on the the findings of the financial stability review and impact of a possible fuel shortage expected in the coming weeks. 

