PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Covid-19’s impact has yet to play out

Even in export market, demand has become subdued around the world, which does not bode well for producers, and nor does the restriction of goods and travel beyond the country’s borders.

Moloto then highlights some new economic data, such as the producer inflation numbers and consumer confidence, which is negative at the moment.

The regular release of economic data has been made difficult by the Covid-19 crisis.

Moloto ends by saying her outlook for SA is now more positive for the rest of the year, pointing to the resilience of the local economy over the lockdown and uptick in activity when the country moved from level 5 to 4 as positive signs.

The discussion also touches on the the findings of the financial stability review and impact of a possible fuel shortage expected in the coming weeks.

