Number of tourists from seven of the top 10 countries visiting SA declines

The number of tourists from the majority of the top 10 international countries visiting SA declined on an annual basis in August, according to data released by Stats SA on Monday.

The tourism sector — which is seen as a means to unlock jobs and economic growth in SA — has been battling to stay competitive thanks to uncertainty over visa arrangements for visitors from certain countries, travel visas for minors and concerns over crime.

Tourism accounts for 9.2% of total employment, and represents 8.6% of all economic activity in SA, according to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Though arrivals for foreign travellers overall increased 3.5% on a year-on-year basis, with departures increasing 2.8% — the number of tourists from seven out of the top 10 countries visiting SA declined in August.

Only visitors from Italy, the US and India increased. The number of tourists from the remaining seven countries — the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Australia, China and Spain all declined.

The biggest drops came from Australia, down 11%, China, down 10.6% and Germany, down 6.67%. Tourists from these countries accounted for 73.5% of all tourists visiting SA from overseas.

The government has, however, recommitted to addressing problems with the visa regime.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently told a gathering of investors in London that the state has prioritised immigration reform and changes to the visa regime to grow tourism and attract skilled professionals to SA.

