Strategic shift for Western Cape

The Western Cape is trying a new way of doing things to lift growth and job creation by supplying the missing link in previous economic strategies: direct engagement between the government and the private sector.

Initiated by premier Alan Winde during his first 100 days in office, and based on methodology coming out of Harvard University, the province’s economic war room will report jointly to the premier and the mayor of Cape Town — two separate tiers of government.

The first phase of the process is well under way, with free support from Harvard. It involves officials meeting industry bodies and businesses one-on-one to determine what is preventing growth and investment.

Five priority sectors that underpin the Western Cape economy are involved: construction and property; informal light manufacturing; the Atlantis special economic zone (a manufacturing hub that focuses on green energy); information technology and business process outsourcing; and commuter transport.

In phase 2 the problems identified will be analysed and sequenced by the five teams of officials from provincial and metro departments. Their job is to fix the issues immediately or escalate them to the premier or mayor’s office, with the overall aim of creating a more enabling environment for private enterprise to flourish.