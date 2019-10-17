Spear eyes 8% distribution growth as occupancy rates rise

Western Cape-focused property group Spear said on Thursday it remains confident it can provide distribution growth of up to 8% in its year to end-February 2020, amid improving tenant levels in its portfolio.

Spear said its vacancies remained well below the national average, falling to 1.85% at the end of its six months to end-August, from 1.98% previously.

The landlord, which focuses mainly on Cape Town and owns the Sable Square shopping centre, increased its interim distribution 7% to 44.64c. Revenue rose 18.1% to R251m, while net asset value per share was only up marginally, to 1,167c per share.

Spear said on Thursday it was particularly pleased with its retail portfolio, which includes properties in high-growth nodes servicing Central City and the broader Northern Suburbs market. The group’s retail assets are 14% of its R3.88bn portfolio, excluding lease assets, and provided about 16% of revenue during the period.

The group’s hospitality sector was under pressure, however, and experienced limited revenue growth amid a contracting economy, major cutbacks in corporate spending, and the Cape Town water crisis. This sector constitutes 13% of the company’s portfolio, but only contributed about 8% of revenue during the period.

Spear had 31 assets at the end of the period, saying on Thursday it was considering further acquisitions, though it would be “very selective” in light of current economic conditions.

The company has kept its distribution guidance of 6%-8% for the year to end-February 2020 unchanged.

Spear closed at R8.60 on Wednesday, having lost 11.79% so far in 2019. In the year to date, the JSE property index has given back 3.49%.

