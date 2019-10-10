New boutique hotels make a splash

First, here’s a little more doom and gloom: the department of tourism’s latest quarterly performance report shows that total tourism arrivals into SA dropped by 3% year on year for January to March 2019, against 2018. Total accommodation income dropped by 1.2% during this quarter too.

But hotels did relatively well: they showed no percentage change, despite forming 66% of SA’s accommodation sector.

Against this backdrop, three new boutique hotel brands opened in recent months. They are all niche hotels in a major city, appealing with local design and user-friendly extras. Unlike generic mass hotel chains, they put an individual stamp on your stay. It’s in keeping with a growing experiential trend.