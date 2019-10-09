National Ramaphosa backs Mboweni plan for renewal Despite resistance from alliance partners, president appears to encourage his new advisory council to run with the proposal BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday threw his weight behind finance minister Tito Mboweni’s contentious economic growth strategy document, putting him on a collision course with his main backers from the Left.

Delivering his opening remarks at the first meeting of the presidential economic advisory council at Tuynhuys in Cape Town, Ramaphosa said if implemented, the reforms will go a long way to restore confidence and credibility. He said the proposed initiatives would provide hope that average economic growth could be lifted.