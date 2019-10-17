Infrastructure upgrades and weather warnings concern us all

Beyond climate-smart investment, business leaders should be exerting maximum pressure on those with political power to invest in infrastructure. One without the other will still greatly affect business when a disaster, such as the one in Cape Town, occurs. Having a long-term mindset in industry, as well as in the government, will ultimately result in economic benefits, as well as the additional benefit of a healthier and happier workforce and population.

That five-star hotels suffered the greatest loss in revenue compared with other tiers of tourist accommodation shows that this is an issue that will cut across all levels of wealth in society. If the wealthiest are staying away from the Western Cape, it is a strong warning that levels of resilience to climate-related disasters are at a point beyond even what they (the richest) perceive to be a manageable risk.

The risks to the tourist economy intersect with other industries. Beyond tourism, most directly affected by the events of Day Zero are the short-term insurance industry, agriculture and related food logistics and distribution. SA companies do business domestically, regionally and continentally, and are therefore exposed to other climate-related risks beyond SA — Mozambique being hit by tropical cyclone Idai being one example.

Exposure to disasters

SA companies have a substantial footprint on the African continent, in mining, telecommunications, digital subscriber TV, financial services/banking, logistics, leisure, retail and consulting businesses. Given their exposure to disasters and catastrophes on the continent, it is in the self-interest of SA businesses to invest in climate science and meteorological services across our vast continent.

Where can companies invest to help combat these risks? As a first step, building reliable infrastructure for advanced early warning systems is key. Across Africa the number of weather stations has actually decreased over the past few decades. More needs to be done to produce accurate and precise weather data, to provide the basis for forecasting systems to produce warnings. While there are excellent examples of endeavours to improve data coverage and reliability (such as the Enacts initiative led by Columbia University), more resources need to go into this essential foundation of forecasting disasters.

Next, it is essential to translate and interpret the data meteorological services provide. Therefore we need to provide actionable climate services, which must have the capacity to provide a detailed overview of climate and weather with the end-user in mind. In this way, those involved in industries from tourism to agriculture and the health sector would be able to act on forecast information to best adapt to the warnings of any incoming extreme weather conditions.

We also need to build a highly technical workforce with relevant expertise in climate science, disasters and recovery. This requires investment in science and technology education at every level. Moreover, high priority should be given to identify and enhance the work of centres of research excellence around Africa, which will no doubt require considerable financial investment. One such example is the University of Cape Town’s climate systems analysis group, but there are others on the continent too.

Finally, businesses and philanthropists should invest in building NGOs that translate complex science into understandable public education messages to encourage, promote and incentivise behaviour change among ordinary citizens. It is difficult for ordinary citizens in poor countries to do the right thing when their day-to-day existence is consumed by the sheer desperation to survive. They must be assisted in developing climate-sensitive habits.

Because they will acquire the expertise, some of these same NGOs could double up as entities that hold governments to account for their climate-sensitive policies, budgets and operations.

Governments rarely do the right thing unless pressed to do so. Holding the executive branch of government to account is the role of parliamentary oppositions, but some are too weak or distracted by internal problems to focus on the big picture, and this is the biggest picture of all.

• Parks is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Earth Institute. James, a former DA federal chair, is a visiting professor of political science and (non-clinical) paediatrics at Columbia University.