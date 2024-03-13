WeBuyCars to list separately on April 11
The used-car group is unbundling from Transaction Capital, so shareholders will not be exposed to the troubled taxi financier SA Taxi
13 March 2024 - 14:32
Transaction Capital said late on Tuesday that it would list subsidiary WeBuyCars separately on the JSE on April 11.
The prelisting circular said it expected to raise R750m with a book build beginning on March 18. The company said it expected its value on the stock market, or market capitalisation, to be R8.7bn-R10bn with an estimated 413.7-million shares in issue. ..
