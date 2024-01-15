Gold continued to benefit from safe haven demand stemming from rising tensions in the Middle East
Thomas Cook owner in advanced talks to sell brand
Chinese tourism group Fosun is said to be in talks to sell its Thomas Cook brand to Polish online travel agent eSky
Chinese tourism group Fosun is in advanced talks to sell its Thomas Cook brand to Polish online travel agent eSky, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.
A deal with eSky, which is majority-owned by private equity firm MCI Capital, could be reached in coming weeks, according to the report.
Fosun and eSky did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel firm, collapsed in 2019 after it failed to finalise a restructuring plan, stranding over 100,000 passengers and leaving many without jobs.
Fosun, which was the largest shareholder of Thomas Cook when it was publicly listed, bought the business for £11m after it collapsed.
Reuters
