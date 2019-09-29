Business Thomas Cook's noxious stew BL PREMIUM

There is a long list of questions that must be answered following the collapse of Thomas Cook. The most obvious is how did a company that notched up turnover of £9.6bn (R178bn) end up in the hands of liquidators?

Thomas Cook wasn't just a giant of the travel industry: it was a corporate beast, with 22-million customers, operations in 16 countries and 21,000 employees.