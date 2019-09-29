Business Thomas Cook collapse hits Cape tourism BL PREMIUM

The demise of UK travel company Thomas Cook this week is expected to be felt locally, especially in the Western Cape where about one-fifth of tourist bookings from the UK have traditionally come through the company.

Michael Tollman, CEO of travel and tour operator group Cullinan Holdings, says the liquidation of Thomas Cook will have a significant impact on South African tourism over the rest of this year and for many years to come.