Airports Company SA (Acsa) has delivered an improved annual performance. The group has posted a 55% jump in revenue and narrowed its loss for the year to R143m from R1bn previously. Business Day T discussed the results with CEO Mpumi Mpofu, who says they reflect Acsa’s steady trajectory towards recovery.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu eyes profitability as losses narrow
Business Day TV speaks to Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu Acsa after its improved results
Airports Company SA (Acsa) has delivered an improved annual performance. The group has posted a 55% jump in revenue and narrowed its loss for the year to R143m from R1bn previously. Business Day T discussed the results with CEO Mpumi Mpofu, who says they reflect Acsa’s steady trajectory towards recovery.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Airport chaos in SA may hit festive season travellers, aviation services body ...
Airlink defends ticket prices for lucrative Mthatha route
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.