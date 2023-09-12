Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu eyes profitability as losses narrow

Business Day TV speaks to Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu Acsa after its improved results

12 September 2023 - 20:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/JAROMIR CHALABALA
Picture: 123RF/JAROMIR CHALABALA

Airports Company SA (Acsa) has delivered an improved annual performance. The group has posted a 55% jump in revenue and narrowed its loss for the year to R143m from R1bn previously. Business Day T discussed the results with CEO Mpumi Mpofu, who says they reflect Acsa’s steady trajectory towards recovery.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Transaction Capital shares plunge, while CEO quits
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Stefanutti Stocks raises its Kusile claim to ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
High interest rates in SA dampen Discovery’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
BP CEO Bernard Looney to resign
Companies / Energy
5.
WATCH: Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu eyes profitability as ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Airport chaos in SA may hit festive season travellers, aviation services body ...

National

Airlink defends ticket prices for lucrative Mthatha route

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.