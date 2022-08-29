×

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Sun International pays first dividend in six years as gaming sparks

The payout is the first since 2016, partly because of its stronger financial position as it reduced debt by R500m to R6.6bn

29 August 2022 - 09:43 Nico Gous

Casino and gaming group Sun International declared its first dividend in six years as its operating environment improved and gaming income jumped back.

The R8.15bn company declared an interim dividend of 88c per share on Monday when it released its 2022 interim results, a first since 2016, in part because of its stronger financial position as it reduced the group’s debt by R500m to R6.6bn...

