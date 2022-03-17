Money & Investing

City Lodge: war’s collateral damage

City Lodge was just getting going, then Russia invaded Ukraine. Can the hotel operator maintain rising occupancy levels?

17 March 2022 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Punters have been checking out of City Lodge in the past week or so, after shares in the hotel group hit a peak of 570c in late January.

Back then, the market held high hopes of a continued recovery in occupancies, while Covid’s pall seemed a thing of the past...

