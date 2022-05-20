Companies / Transport & Tourism Tsogo Sun Hotels set for better results as it rebrands Shareholders will vote on changing the company name from Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited to Southern Sun Limited B L Premium

SA biggest hotel operator Tsogo Sun Hotels is expecting a marked improvement in its headline losses for its 2022 year as it rebrands.

The company said in a trading statement on Friday that it anticipated its headline loss per share to improve by 84.04%-86.8% to 9.6c-11.6c for its year end-March...