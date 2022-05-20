×

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Tsogo Sun Hotels set for better results as it rebrands

Shareholders will vote on changing the company name from Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited to Southern Sun Limited

BL Premium
20 May 2022 - 15:31 Nico Gous

SA biggest hotel operator Tsogo Sun Hotels is expecting a marked improvement in its headline losses for its 2022 year as it rebrands.

The company said in a trading statement on Friday that it anticipated its headline loss per share to improve by 84.04%-86.8% to 9.6c-11.6c for its year end-March...

