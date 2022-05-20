Tsogo Sun Hotels set for better results as it rebrands
Shareholders will vote on changing the company name from Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited to Southern Sun Limited
20 May 2022 - 15:31
SA biggest hotel operator Tsogo Sun Hotels is expecting a marked improvement in its headline losses for its 2022 year as it rebrands.
The company said in a trading statement on Friday that it anticipated its headline loss per share to improve by 84.04%-86.8% to 9.6c-11.6c for its year end-March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now