Business No clouds on the horizon for Sun International Gaming and hospitality group says it has weathered worst of Covid storm

Sun International, which owns Sun City and the Wild Coast Sun, believes it is in a strong financial position to weather whatever storms may come, including a fifth wave of the pandemic and a possible surge in inflation driven by the Ukraine war.

Following the release of results for the year ended December 31 2021, Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said this week that while Covid was still a concern, a fifth wave is expected to be less severe than earlier ones, with far less disruption to business. ..