Grand Parade more confident after gaming recovery and Burger King sale
24 March 2022 - 07:50
Leisure and gaming company Grand Parade Investments (GPI) says it is pleased with its financial health even after a record R413.6m special payout for its half-year to end-December, when it was boosted by the sale of its Burger King business and a partial recovery of its gambling interests.
The empowerment group, which finalised the sale of its struggling Burger King SA and Grand Foods Meat Plant in November, said on Wednesday it had cut its debt by R102m to a net R32m in the six months to end-December, with the group having declared an 88c per share special dividend...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now