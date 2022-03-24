Companies / Transport & Tourism Grand Parade more confident after gaming recovery and Burger King sale B L Premium

Leisure and gaming company Grand Parade Investments (GPI) says it is pleased with its financial health even after a record R413.6m special payout for its half-year to end-December, when it was boosted by the sale of its Burger King business and a partial recovery of its gambling interests.

The empowerment group, which finalised the sale of its struggling Burger King SA and Grand Foods Meat Plant in November, said on Wednesday it had cut its debt by R102m to a net R32m in the six months to end-December, with the group having declared an 88c per share special dividend...