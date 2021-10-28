National Transnet’s Portia Derby traverses rough seas of annual results The state-owned logistics company has been beset with problems over the reporting period, the results for which will be presented on Friday B L Premium

As Transnet gets ready to release its long-awaited financial results, the journey to this point has been one marked by numerous challenges and sharp learning curves for CEO Portia Derby, who joined the organisation in February 2020.

After extensive delays, the state-owned logistics company will release its results for the year ended in March 2021 on Friday, following a drawn-out process with the auditor-general...