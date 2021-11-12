MOKGATLA MADISHA: The MTBPS delivered for the markets, with no surprises

Unlike medium-term budget policy statements (MTBPSs) of the recent past, the market was primed for positive surprises on Thursday. After all, monthly tax collection data pointed to a large revenue over-run relative to the February 2021 budget. Moreover, with growth rebounding stronger than expected, this should have been a relatively easy policy statement to deliver. But...

The theme of last year’s statement and the February budget was “Fiscal consolidation and growth”. When finance minister Enoch Godongwana was introduced to the investment community, he was at pains to point out that he has been head of the ANC economic policy unit for many years, and that he has been involved in the budgeting process, and he and Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane know each other well, having previously worked together. Therefore, we should expect policy continuity.

Did he deliver?

Just before the minister started his speech the rand was trading at R15.26 to the dollar, and the benchmark five-year government bond, the R186, yielded 8.07%. At 4.15pm, allowing for some time for the market to digest its contents and implications, the rand was unchanged at R15.26, but bonds had rallied across the curve. The R186 was 11 basis points firmer at 7.96%, while the 10-year R2032 bond was 15 basis points firmer at 9.72%.

It is fair to say that going into this budget expectations were high that the minister would deliver a positive budget because of the revenue overrun, so the opportunity to disappoint was certainly there. The market reaction suggests the minister delivered on expectation and may have slightly outperformed.

Under his predecessor Tito Mboweni, consolidation meant reducing the share of the budget spent on wages by allowing the wage bill and social grants to grow below the inflation rate while maintaining expenditure on infrastructure spending.

On this score, Godongwana has delivered. After allowing for the increased extension of the Covid-19 relief grant this year, social grants are projected to fall from 3.6% of GDP to 3.07% of GDP in the 2024/25 fiscal year. We had expected this line item to be maintained at about 3.5% of GDP on account of higher unemployment.

On the wage bill, the R20.5bn gratuity for public servants will be funded by a one-time reprioritisation away from the infrastructure fund, with an unchanged projection of increases in the wage bill of 1.5% per year. There is a note of caution here: there is pressure to increase support to those who are not currently receiving grants, increase the child support grant for orphans, and introduce a new grant once the Covid-19 grant ends in March 2022. A decision has yet to be made by the government on whether any of these grants are affordable within the current fiscal context. On this last point, Godongwana was at pains to point out that this will be a government decision, not a National Treasury decision. I thought this was a nice touch, as it helps protect Treasury from undue criticism.