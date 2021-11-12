Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at record high as Richemont surges 10% JSE comes within a whisker of 70,000 points as optimism continues after Thursday’s MTBPS which signalled a commitment to fiscal consolidation B L Premium

The JSE hit a record high on Friday, with the all share index coming within a whisker of the 70,000-point level, as investor sentiment continued to be buoyed by indications in Thursday’s medium-term budget policy statement that fiscal discipline will be maintained.

The all share index soared to a high of 69,995 points before ending Friday’s session at 69,921. ..