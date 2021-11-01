National Attempted theft is not expected to harm inland fuel supply, says Transnet Pipeline is expected to be running early on Tuesday morning after attempted theft causes explosion B L Premium

State-owned logistics giant Transnet said repairs on its multi-product pipeline are under way and it does not expect any supply problems to SA’s inland market, after an attempted fuel theft led to the explosion of a fuel tanker and the death of three people. It also shut down the pipeline.

Transnet’s pipelines division operates the country’s 3,800km high-pressure petroleum and gas pipeline network, which ships fuel from Durban into the economic heartland of Gauteng. ..