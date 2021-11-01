National

Attempted theft is not expected to harm inland fuel supply, says Transnet

Pipeline is expected to be running early on Tuesday morning after attempted theft causes explosion

01 November 2021 - 18:09 Lynley Donnelly

State-owned logistics giant Transnet said repairs on its multi-product pipeline are under way and it does not expect any supply problems to SA’s inland market, after an attempted fuel theft led to the explosion of a fuel tanker and the death of three people. It also shut down the pipeline. 

Transnet’s pipelines division operates the country’s 3,800km high-pressure petroleum and gas pipeline network, which ships fuel from Durban into the economic heartland of Gauteng. ..

