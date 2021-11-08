National Wine industry says recovery could take more than five years, amid ports crisis Rebuilding efforts in the industry have been hampered by inefficiencies at SA’s harbours B L Premium

The wine industry, still feeling the effects of bans on liquor sales, says it might take more than five years to fully recover and rebuilding efforts have been hampered by inefficiencies at SA’s ports.

“The wine industry is still experiencing significant challenges with exports via the Cape Town port. This at a stage where shipping is extremely important to send orders for the international festive season on time for example to the UK and also to utilise various other existing and new market opportunities,” Rico Basson, the MD of wine producers body Vinpro said on Monday...