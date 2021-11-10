Auditor-general concerned that offenders at SOEs are not being brought to book
10 November 2021 - 19:40
The auditor-general has raised a red flag at the non-implementation of audit action plans at state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which continue to rack up billions in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
For 2020/2021, the public enterprises portfolio incurred irregular expenditure of R25.9bn, with power utility Eskom and state-owned freight logistics group Transnet being the main contributors — accounting for R11.6bn and R14bn, respectively...
