Washington — Erich Andersen, general counsel for TikTok and Chinese parent company ByteDance, will step down from that role in June to focus on fighting efforts to force a sale of the video app in the US, the company said on Friday.
Andersen will remain at the company and become its special counsel to lead TikTok’s effort to overturn legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden on Wednesday that gives ByteDance 270 days to divest short-video app TikTok in the US or face a ban.
TikTok said it plans to file a lawsuit to challenge the legislation but has declined to say when it plans to do so.
Andersen was a key player in the company’s successful challenge in 2020 to the Trump administration’s attempt to ban TikTok and last year’s challenge that resulted in a judge blocking the state of Montana’s ban.
TikTok, which said it had not shared and would not share US user data with the Chinese government, is set to challenge the bill on First Amendment grounds and TikTok users are also expected to again take legal action.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew praised Andersen and said he was delighted Andersen “has agreed to step into the role as special counsel to focus on this very important mission facing our company”.
Chew said last week the company expected to win its legal challenge to block the legislation that could ban the app used by 170-million Americans.
Biden’s signing sets a January 19 deadline for a sale — one day before his term is set to expire — but he could extend the deadline by three months if he determines ByteDance is making progress.
Driven by widespread worries among US legislators that China could access Americans’ data or surveil them with the app, the bill was overwhelmingly passed in recent days.
The four-year battle over TikTok is a significant front in a war over the internet and technology between Washington and Beijing.
TikTok sets sights on overturning US legislation
Parent ByteDance has 270 days to divest the short-video app or face a ban
Washington — Erich Andersen, general counsel for TikTok and Chinese parent company ByteDance, will step down from that role in June to focus on fighting efforts to force a sale of the video app in the US, the company said on Friday.
Andersen will remain at the company and become its special counsel to lead TikTok’s effort to overturn legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden on Wednesday that gives ByteDance 270 days to divest short-video app TikTok in the US or face a ban.
TikTok said it plans to file a lawsuit to challenge the legislation but has declined to say when it plans to do so.
Andersen was a key player in the company’s successful challenge in 2020 to the Trump administration’s attempt to ban TikTok and last year’s challenge that resulted in a judge blocking the state of Montana’s ban.
TikTok, which said it had not shared and would not share US user data with the Chinese government, is set to challenge the bill on First Amendment grounds and TikTok users are also expected to again take legal action.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew praised Andersen and said he was delighted Andersen “has agreed to step into the role as special counsel to focus on this very important mission facing our company”.
Chew said last week the company expected to win its legal challenge to block the legislation that could ban the app used by 170-million Americans.
Biden’s signing sets a January 19 deadline for a sale — one day before his term is set to expire — but he could extend the deadline by three months if he determines ByteDance is making progress.
Driven by widespread worries among US legislators that China could access Americans’ data or surveil them with the app, the bill was overwhelmingly passed in recent days.
The four-year battle over TikTok is a significant front in a war over the internet and technology between Washington and Beijing.
Reuters
‘We aren’t going anywhere’, says TikTok CEO
US Senate passes TikTok divestment-or-ban bill
TikTok’s popularity among European politicians grows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Kenyan government recommends stricter regulations over TikTok instead of ban
Biden signs Ukraine and Israel aid bill after Republicans pivot
Tick tock for TikTok
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Ding dong over TikTok reveals mishmash of ideological ...
TikTok a national security threat like Facebook, Trump says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.