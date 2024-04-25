Companies / Telecoms & Technology

‘We aren’t going anywhere’, says TikTok CEO

Shou Zi Chew says the facts and the constitution are on TikTok’s side

25 April 2024 - 11:21
by David Shepardson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies during the Senate judiciary committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation, at the US Capitol, in Washington, on January 31, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD
TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies during the Senate judiciary committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation, at the US Capitol, in Washington, on January 31, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD

Washington — TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Wednesday that the company expects to win a legal challenge to block legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden that he said would ban the popular short video app used by 170-million Americans.

“Rest assured — we aren’t going anywhere,” Chew said in a video posted moments after Biden signed the bill that gives China-based ByteDance 270 days to divest TikTok’s US assets or face a ban. “The facts and the constitution are on our side and we expect to prevail again.”

Biden’s signing sets a January 19 deadline for a sale — one day before his term is set to expire — but he could extend the deadline by three months if he determines ByteDance is making progress. Biden is seeking a second term against former President Donald Trump.

In 2020, Trump was blocked by the courts in his bid to ban TikTok and Chinese-owned WeChat, a unit of Tencent, in the US.

Chew added: “Make no mistake — this is a ban on TikTok.” He emphasized that TikTok would continue to operate as the company challenges the restrictions.

Driven by widespread worries among US lawmakers that China could access Americans’ data or surveil them with the app, the bill was overwhelmingly passed late on Tuesday by the US Senate. The US House of Representatives approved it on Saturday.

The four-year battle over TikTok is a significant front in a war over the internet and technology between Washington and Beijing. Last week, Apple said China had ordered it to remove Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China over Chinese national security concerns.

TikTok is set to challenge the bill on First Amendment grounds and TikTok users are also expected to again take legal action. A US judge in Montana in November blocked a state ban on TikTok, citing free-speech grounds.

The American Civil Liberties Union said banning or requiring divestiture of TikTok would “set an alarming global precedent for excessive government control over social media platforms”.

However, the new legislation is likely to give the Biden administration a stronger legal footing to ban TikTok if ByteDance fails to divest the app, experts say.

If ByteDance failed to divest TikTok, app stores operated by Apple, Alphabet’s Google and others could not legally offer TikTok or provide Web hosting services to ByteDance-controlled applications or TikTok’s website.

The bill would also give the White House new tools to ban or force the sale of other foreign-owned apps it deems to be security threats.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said he was concerned the bill “provides broad authority that could be abused by a future administration to violate Americans’ First Amendment rights.”

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that President Joe Biden was “pushing” for a ban on TikTok and would be the one responsible if a ban were imposed, urging voters to take notice.

Biden’s re-election campaign plans to continue using TikTok, a campaign official said on Wednesday. Trump’s campaign has not joined TikTok.

Biden signed legislation in late 2022 that barred US government employees from using TikTok on government phones.

Reuters

US Senate passes TikTok divestment-or-ban bill

President Joe Biden set to make it law
Companies
21 hours ago

Meta shares drop after it cuts quarterly guidance

Share decline wipes $125bn off its market value as AI reality check disappoints
Companies
12 hours ago

Building trust in the digital age with TikTok

The platform offers useful sources for brands that enhance transparency
News & Insights
1 week ago

TikTok’s popularity among European politicians grows

The need to reach younger voters is more pressing than security concerns
Companies
2 weeks ago

Meta prepares to combat election fakes

Social media giant briefs SA’s electoral commission on fighting misinformation
Business
1 month ago

Tick tock for TikTok

Banning the social media platform would not automatically benefit US entertainment companies
Life
1 month ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Ding dong over TikTok reveals mishmash of ideological claptrap and technical know-how

Bill could force ByteDance, owner of the TikTok app, to divest its US assets or face a national ban
Opinion
1 month ago

JAMIE CARR: The battle for TikTok

ByteDance is estimated to have pulled in revenues of $120bn in 2023, just shy of Meta’s $135bn
Opinion
1 month ago

US House passes bill to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban

Chinese owner ByteDance has about six months to divest the US assets of the app
Companies
1 month ago

TikTok a national security threat like Facebook, Trump says

The former US president reiterated concerns as legislators weigh a bill that would give ByteDance about six months to divest the short video app
World
1 month ago

US House panel unanimously approves TikTok crackdown bill

Committee approves legislation that gives parent ByteDance six months to divest from the app or face outright prohibition
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Capitec clients join the surge to Shein
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Capitec boss alarmed at abuse of debt review
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sasol revises guidance for Secunda operations ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Copper 360 soars on delivering first copper ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Anglo American receives BHP buyout proposal, ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

US Senate passes TikTok divestment-or-ban bill

Companies

Building trust in the digital age with TikTok

News & Insights

TikTok’s popularity among European politicians grows

Companies

Is the creator economy past its sell-by date?

News & Insights

Meta prepares to combat election fakes

Business

Tick tock for TikTok

Life / Arts & Entertainment

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Ding dong over TikTok reveals mishmash of ideological ...

Opinion / Columnists

JAMIE CARR: The battle for TikTok

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

US House passes bill to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban

Companies

TikTok a national security threat like Facebook, Trump says

World / Americas

US House panel unanimously approves TikTok crackdown bill

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.