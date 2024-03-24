Meta prepares to combat election fakes
Social media giant briefs SA’s electoral commission on fighting misinformation
24 March 2024 - 07:12
Meta, owner of the world’s biggest social media platforms, has engaged directly with the Electoral Commission (IEC) and parliament to ensure Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are not misused to manipulate this year’s elections.
Nick Clegg, former deputy prime minister of the UK and now president of global affairs at Meta, was in South Africa this week to brief key individuals. During a visit to Johannesburg, he told Business Times in an exclusive interview that Meta had given the IEC extensive guidance on using its social media tools most effectively...
