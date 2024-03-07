TikTok under threat of US ban over Chinese ownership

Washington — The US house committee on energy & commerce is expected to vote on legislation giving China’s ByteDance six months to divest from TikTok or face a US ban.
Committee approval would set up a vote by the US House of Representatives that represents the first significant momentum for a US crackdown on TikTok, which has about 170-million American users.
Representative Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the house select China committee, and representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the panel’s top Democrat, on Tuesday introduced legislation to address national security concerns posed by Chinese ownership of the app.
“TikTok could live on and people could do whatever they want on it provided there is that separation,” Gallagher said on Wednesday, urging US ByteDance investors to support a sale. “It is not a ban — think of this as a surgery designed to remove the tumour and thereby save the patient in the process.”
The bill would give ByteDance 165 days to divest TikTok; if it did not, app stores operated by Apple, Google and others could not legally offer TikTok or provide web hosting services to ByteDance-controlled applications.
“This bill is an outright ban of TikTok, no matter how much the authors try to disguise it,” a company spokesperson said. “This legislation will trample the First Amendment rights of 170-million Americans and deprive 5-million small businesses of a platform.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre praised the proposal, saying the administration wants “to see this bill get done so it can get to the president’s desk”, adding it supports addressing “the threat posed by certain technology services operating in the US.”
The app is popular and getting legislation approved in an election year may be difficult. Last month, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign joined TikTok.
Democratic senator Mark Warner, who proposed a separate bill last year to give the White House new powers over TikTok, said he had “some concerns about the constitutionality of an approach that names specific companies” but will take “a close look at this bill”.
A US judge in November blocked Montana’s state ban on TikTok, saying it violated the free speech rights of users.
The US treasury-led committee on foreign investment in the US in March 2023 demanded that TikTok’s Chinese owners sell their shares or face the possibility of the app being banned, but the administration has taken no action.
TikTok says it has not and would not share US user data with the Chinese government.
The new bill is aimed at bolstering the legal authority to address TikTok. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, tried to ban TikTok in 2020 but was blocked by US courts.
TikTok under threat of US ban over Chinese ownership
Committee poised to approve legislation that would give parent ByteDance six months to divest from the app or face outright prohibition
Washington — The US house committee on energy & commerce is expected to vote on legislation giving China’s ByteDance six months to divest from TikTok or face a US ban.
Committee approval would set up a vote by the US House of Representatives that represents the first significant momentum for a US crackdown on TikTok, which has about 170-million American users.
Representative Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the house select China committee, and representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the panel’s top Democrat, on Tuesday introduced legislation to address national security concerns posed by Chinese ownership of the app.
“TikTok could live on and people could do whatever they want on it provided there is that separation,” Gallagher said on Wednesday, urging US ByteDance investors to support a sale. “It is not a ban — think of this as a surgery designed to remove the tumour and thereby save the patient in the process.”
US to curb data flows to China and Russia
The bill would give ByteDance 165 days to divest TikTok; if it did not, app stores operated by Apple, Google and others could not legally offer TikTok or provide web hosting services to ByteDance-controlled applications.
“This bill is an outright ban of TikTok, no matter how much the authors try to disguise it,” a company spokesperson said. “This legislation will trample the First Amendment rights of 170-million Americans and deprive 5-million small businesses of a platform.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre praised the proposal, saying the administration wants “to see this bill get done so it can get to the president’s desk”, adding it supports addressing “the threat posed by certain technology services operating in the US.”
The app is popular and getting legislation approved in an election year may be difficult. Last month, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign joined TikTok.
Democratic senator Mark Warner, who proposed a separate bill last year to give the White House new powers over TikTok, said he had “some concerns about the constitutionality of an approach that names specific companies” but will take “a close look at this bill”.
A US judge in November blocked Montana’s state ban on TikTok, saying it violated the free speech rights of users.
The US treasury-led committee on foreign investment in the US in March 2023 demanded that TikTok’s Chinese owners sell their shares or face the possibility of the app being banned, but the administration has taken no action.
TikTok says it has not and would not share US user data with the Chinese government.
The new bill is aimed at bolstering the legal authority to address TikTok. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, tried to ban TikTok in 2020 but was blocked by US courts.
Reuters
Every country concerned about US election, says Manila envoy
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Energy security and geopolitics are deeply intertwined
MIKE DOLAN: US-China trade war is not quite deglobalisation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Big Tech rushes to comply with sweeping EU law
EU rules will disrupt Big Tech practices and ease consumer access
Google to launch ‘prebunking’ drive ahead of EU elections
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.