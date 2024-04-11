Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Meta to blur Instagram messages containing nudity

The social media company is facing mounting pressure over harmful content on its apps

11 April 2024 - 11:23
by Granth Vanaik
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/BONGKARN THANYAKIJ
Picture: 123RF/BONGKARN THANYAKIJ

Bengaluru — Instagram will test features that blur messages containing nudity to safeguard teens and prevent potential scammers from reaching them, its parent Meta said on Thursday, as it tries to allay concerns over harmful content on its apps.

The tech giant is under mounting pressure in the US and Europe over allegations that its apps were addictive and have fuelled mental health issues among young people.

Meta said the protection feature for Instagram’s direct messages would use on-device machine learning to analyse whether an image sent through the service contains nudity.

The feature will be turned on by default for users under 18 and Meta will notify adults to encourage them to turn it on.

“Because the images are analysed on the device itself, nudity protection will also work in end-to-end encrypted chats, where Meta won’t have access to these images — unless someone chooses to report them to us,” the company said.

Unlike Meta’s Messenger and WhatsApp apps, direct messages on Instagram are not encrypted but the company has said it plans to roll out encryption for the service.

Meta also said that it was developing technology to help identify accounts that might be potentially engaging in sextortion scams and that it was testing new pop-up messages for users who might have interacted with such accounts.

In January, the social media giant had said it would hide more content from teens on Facebook and Instagram, adding this would make it more difficult for them to come across sensitive content such as suicide, self-harm and eating disorders.

Attorneys-general of 33 US states, including California and New York, sued the company in October, saying it repeatedly misled the public about the dangers of its platforms.

In Europe, the European Commission has sought information on how Meta protects children from illegal and harmful content.

Reuters

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Beware, the zombots are coming

There has been an increase in the number of zombie users on social media
Opinion
7 hours ago

Alphabet’s possible HubSpot deal likely to pique watchdogs’ interest

Many antitrust experts agree that the acquisition will not curb competition, but regulators are expected to voice their opposition
Companies
2 days ago

Apple, Google and Meta could face huge EU fines under Digital Markets Act

The European Commission suspects that the measures put in place by gatekeepers fall short of effective compliance under the law
Companies
2 weeks ago

Meta prepares to combat election fakes

Social media giant briefs SA’s electoral commission on fighting misinformation
Business
2 weeks ago

Break-up orders on the cards for Apple and Google as antitrust watchdogs close in

Regulators allege companies have built impenetrable ecosystems around their products, making it difficult for customers to switch to rival services
Companies
2 weeks ago

Apple fends off criticism about not ‘opening up’

Tech giant says it was guided by the EU’s Digital Markets Act
Companies
3 weeks ago

JAMIE CARR: The battle for TikTok

ByteDance is estimated to have pulled in revenues of $120bn in 2023, just shy of Meta’s $135bn
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Big Tech rushes to comply with sweeping EU law

The Digital Markets Act is expected to reshape the global technology industry after decades of unfettered growth
Companies
1 month ago

How Google and Facebook are killing local news

The Competition Commission is probing how online news is affected by chatbots, search and ad technology. The outcome is important for the future of ...
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Electronics group Ellies shutting down after 45 ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Afrimat completes ‘deal of the century’ in ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Some recovery in PGMs prices on horizon for 2025
Companies / Mining
4.
Investec in battle over ‘sensitive’ client ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Standard Bank ordered to lay bare Guinea central ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Alphabet’s possible HubSpot deal likely to pique watchdogs’ interest

Companies

Apple, Google and Meta could face huge EU fines under Digital Markets Act

Companies

Meta prepares to combat election fakes

Business

Break-up orders on the cards for Apple and Google as antitrust watchdogs close ...

Companies

Apple fends off criticism about not ‘opening up’

Companies

JAMIE CARR: The battle for TikTok

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Big Tech rushes to comply with sweeping EU law

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.