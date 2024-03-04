The Courier Guy gets picked up by Adenia
Investment firm plans to capitalise on growth opportunities in SA’s last-mile delivery sector
04 March 2024 - 05:00
Private equity firm Adenia Partners has acquired 100% of last-mile delivery and express parcel service provider The Courier Guy, vowing to take the business to “the next level of growth” in SA’s booming e-commerce sector and amid changing consumer expectations.
The Courier Guy is one of SA’s leading courier service providers, offering a wide range of logistics solutions to a diverse clientele in the e-commerce industry...
