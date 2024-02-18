Pack up your old handbag and sell, sell, sell
Second-hand luxury goods drive a recommerce boom globally
18 February 2024 - 04:58
Entrepreneurs reselling pre-owned luxury items are recording increased demand for their products, especially from thrifty and tech-savvy younger consumers.
Euromonitor, the world’s leading market analysis and consumer insights group, has flagged the online market for used goods as one of the global digital consumer trends for 2024. As a result, a local company is planning to expand its footprint...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.