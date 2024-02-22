Blue Label shares dive as interim revenue falls 23%
Comm Equipment Company was the biggest culprit in a poor performance for the six months to end-November
22 February 2024 - 16:54
Blue Label Telecoms shares slumped 7.5% on Thursday after the group reported a steep drop in revenue for the six months to end-November, mainly as a result of a poor performance by the group’s specialist finance business, Comm Equipment Company (CEC).
However, the stock recovered some of the loses in the afternoon and were trading 1.73% lower at R3.41 by 4.20pm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.