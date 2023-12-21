MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Vodacom and MTN flex their way into a price war
There is Christmas cheer for consumers as the cost of voice and data falls
21 December 2023 - 05:00
Mobile telecommunications is getting cheaper in South Africa — and consumers can thank an emerging price war between the country’s two largest network operators for the plunging cost of voice and data services.
MTN fired the first salvo in September, when it unveiled a new tariff plan called SuperFlex. Now Vodacom has responded, rolling out PowerFlex, which is similarly aggressively priced (and named — something MTN cannot be amused about)...
