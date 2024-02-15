Blue Label interim earnings rise after Cell C recapitalisation
15 February 2024 - 20:31
Shares in Blue Label Telecoms rose on Thursday as the prepaid group noted a more than 10 times increase in earnings for the half year to end-November, driven by the contribution from its 2022 recapitalisation of mobile operator Cell C.
Earlier, the group told investors that core headline earnings for the interim period amounted to R420m, or 47.15c per share, from R35m in the previous comparable period...
