GUGU LOURIE: Regulators must protect CellSAf in brawl over Cell C
Blue Label bid for control of mobile operator and its licences could be bad news for empowerment partner
14 January 2024 - 06:14
JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms is embroiled in a dispute with empowerment partner CellSAf over accusations of asset stripping at Cell C.
In short, CellSAf, which has a 25% stake in Cell C, is arguing that Blue Label, which wants to increase its 49.53% stake to a controlling 53.57% interest, is trying to “hijack” the mobile operator. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.