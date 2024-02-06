Last call for Vodacom in Nkosana Makate case
CEO Shameel Joosub ordered to make a new offer to Please Call Me inventor
06 February 2024 - 18:10
UPDATED 06 February 2024 - 22:46
In a move that will further delay a bumper payday for the inventor of the Please Call Me service, Vodacom will appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that it must make a new offer for Nkosana Makate in the long drawn-out case.
“Vodacom is surprised and disappointed with the judgment and will bring an application for leave to appeal before the Constitutional Court of SA,” spokesperson Byron Kennedy said in a statement...
