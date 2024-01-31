Cell C appoints Darius Badenhorst as chief growth officer
He will oversee business development, customer retention and relationship management to push the company’s growth
31 January 2024 - 18:44
Cell C has appointed Darius Badenhorst as its chief growth officer as one of the last pieces to an extensive leadership shake-up at SA’s fourth-largest mobile operator.
The company said Badenhorst, whose appointment is effective from February, will be responsible for overseeing areas of business development, customer retention and customer relationship management “throughout the value chain and life cycle to further accelerate growth”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.