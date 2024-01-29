More than 3,000 arrested in Telkom infrastructure blitz
Work with NPA, police and communities has helped turn the tide against multibillion-rand infrastructure vandalism
29 January 2024 - 20:23
More than 3,000 suspects have been arrested in cases involving the vandalism and damage of Telkom’s vast infrastructure, as the company pushes to get more criminals convicted.
The state-affiliated operator is one of the country’s largest telecoms providers and SA’s biggest fibre network operator. Like rivals MTN, Vodacom and others, the group has been facing mounting costs related to theft of cable and backup batteries, as well as the overall vandalism of network sites, cellphone towers and related property...
